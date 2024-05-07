GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU to nurture five start-ups at its Biotech Council for Centre of Excellence in Coimbatore

May 07, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has, under the aegis of its Biotech Council for Centre of Excellence, signed Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) with five start-up companies under public-private partnership mode to develop super active enzymes / biomolecules, bio-based products, hormones for fruit ripening, plant growth stimulants and similar bio-inputs for the commercial benefit of farmers.

The MoA envisages providing cabin space to M/s.Oneomics Pvt Ltd, Ms.Jini Narayanan (Scientist), M/s.Bhusmar Agro Foods Industries, M/s.Maha Sakthi Natural and M/s.Universe Food Products, N.Senthil, Director, Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology and Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, said.

The agreements with the five companies were formalised by Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi on Monday.

The Biotech Council for Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology), on an area of 1.06 lakhs square ft, encompasses knowledge and cabin space which can be occupied by start-ups, student entrepreneurs and established companies for research and development activities, a TNAU press release said. The facility also has a conference hall, cafeteria, internet, wi-fi, and instrumentation facilities, the release said.

