Coimbatore

‘T.N. political narrative centred around BJP versus DMK’

Tamil Nadu’s political narrative is centred around ‘BJP versus DMK’, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Monday.

After flagging off a vehicle containing relief materials for the flood-affected regions of Kerala, he told reporters that the BJP was functioning as a constructive Opposition party.

The actions of the ruling DMK were “always against the BJP”, which, in turn, had set the “narrative” for the politics in the State. Mr. Annamalai, however, said his party did not compete with its ally, the AIADMK, which was the principal Opposition party.

The BJP leader said it would be inappropriate on his part to comment at this juncture on AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s statements on the inclusion of V.K. Sasikala in the party. “Anybody can enter politics,” he said, adding that it was up to the public to accept a person as a leader.

The BJP would keep furnishing evidence to prove the corruption charges against Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Mr. Annamalai said.


