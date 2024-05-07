Tiruppur’s top-ranking in Class XII public examination along expected lines, says CEO

May 07, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Tiruppur district’s numero uno position in overall pass percentage in 2023-24 Class XII public examination, at 97.45 %, was only waiting to happen, according to officials of School Education Department.

A gesture of recognition of teachers through a felicitation function organised by the School Education Department at the Builders’ Engineering College for top-notch performance by government, government-aided and private schools in the public examinations last December provided the much-needed impetus to further enhance the eagerness and enthusiasm of teachers to sustain and accelerate the momentum, Chief Educational Officer of Tiruppur District N. Geetha said.

Heads as well as teachers of 20 schools that had secured cent percent results for Class XII, and 48 schools for the cent percent performance in SSLC were honoured with certificates of appreciation. As many as 1,805 teachers were honoured on the occasion.

This time around, 16 government schools and one municipal school in the district have secured cent percent results.

In all, inclusive of the private schools, 112 out of 213 schools had secured the distinction of cent percent pass. The icing on the cake was the performance of two government schools that had prepared more than 100 students each for the exam.

The Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Kunnathur, had the maximum number of 172 students securing cent percent pass. The feat has been achieved by the school for the first time, the CEO said, appreciating the headmistress C. Priya for the performance.

For the Government Higher Secondary School at Koduvai that had sustained cent percent results in 2023-24 as well, the repeat performance is sweeter still. It was all about strategy to see through the betterment in the performances of the average and below average students. Teachers never hesitated to work for extra durations. The classes used to take place for the students from 8.15 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The students were prepared for giving their best through a plethora of activities, headmistress Prema said.

The sure shot outcome in Class XII results was made possible through identifying below average students from SSLC onwards and preparing them for the exams in small groups, over the years, she added.