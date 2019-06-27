Tiruppur’s garbage woes pile up

With the Corporation dustbins being filled to the brim on Big Bazaar Street, residents accused the Corporation of not clearing the garbage frequently.

Abu Backer, who runs a eatery on Big Bazaar Street, said that the problem of garbage accumulation is taking place for over a year, with Corporation workers not clearing it on a regular basis. Restaurants and food stall dump food wastes in the dustbin, causing unpleasant odour, Mr. Backer said.

The problem of solid waste management has been persisting since 2013, according to V. Rajamanickam, an activist and state co-convener for industries, BJP. “From 2013, the Corporation is not dealing with [garbage collection] directly and provide tenders for private firms,” he said. The private firms not only clear the garbage frequently, but also do not segregate the waste as biodegradable and non-biodegradable, Mr. Rajamanickam said.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that the civic body is currently facing a staff and vehicle shortage vis-à-vis garbage collection. As many as 1,580 workers will be outsourced for door-to-door collection and segregation [of waste],” the official said, adding that the work orders for this will be issued in a week. The Corporation has also placed orders for 492 battery operated vehicles to collected segregated garbage from every doorstep.

Mr. Rajamanickam said that the Corporation has been grappling with worker shortage for nearly two years. “All the parties have raised their voices”,” he said, adding that many agitations were held and petitions were submitted to the Corporation Commissioner regarding this issue.

The Corporation official said that 100% door-to-door collection and source segregation of waste will be achieved within two months. “All complaints will be rectified in probably a short time,” the official said.