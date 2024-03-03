March 03, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The District Crime Branch (DCB) in Tiruppur has arrested a woman, who posed as a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), and her husband for cheating several persons of over ₹1 crore by assuring to arrange government jobs and tenements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) for them.

The arrested have been identified as R. Kavitha and her husband Rajkumar, residents of Washington Nagar, near Perumanallur.

The DCB officials said that Kavitha posed as an RDO who was in-charge of allotting TNUHDB tenements to people. The woman used a fake identification card for impersonation.

According to the DCB, a woman, namely Bhama of Sedarpalayam near Avinashi, lodged a complaint against Kavitha and her husband, alleging that the couple cheated her of ₹10 lakh by assuring to arrange a TNUHDB flat.

During investigation, it was found that the couple had cheated several others by promising to arrange TNUHDB flats and government jobs at Tiruppur Collectorate.

“We have received complaints from 20 people who have been cheated by the couple,” said DCB inspector A. Ambika.

The total amount defrauded by the couple would be over ₹1 crore, the officer added.

The couple were arrested on Saturday and Rajkumar was sent to judicial remand. Kavitha sought treatment due to health issues.