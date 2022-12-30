HamberMenu
Tiruppur dyeing units to get subsidy for Green Co rating

December 30, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce has approved recognition of Green Co rating as a national-level certification for getting incentives under Q - Cert scheme for MSMEs.

The scheme is aimed at encouraging MSMEs to acquire quality standards/certifications for process and products and the government reimbursed payments made for consultancy and certification agencies towards acquiring such quality certification subject to a ceiling of ₹ 2 lakhs for national-level certification and ₹ 10 lakhs for international-level certification.

The Dyers Association of Tiruppur (DAT) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had appealed to the government to recognise Green Co rating for Q-Cert scheme.

According to B. Murugaboopathi, chief executive officer of DAT, the textile processing units in Tiruppur were implementing zero liquid discharge. Apart from this, there were several factors that would certify the processing as green. Green Co rating listed a set of criteria to certify the dyeing process at a unit as green. Some of the units in Tiruppur evinced interest in getting the certification but sought government support. Hence, the Association had written to the government. The State government had recognised Green Co rating as national-level certification and the units would get a maximum of ₹ 2 lakhs as subsidy to get the rating, he said.

In a press release from the CII, Milton Ambrose John, Managing Director of Cotton Blossom, said sustainability and technology would be the biggest drivers in business in the future. It was becoming a norm for the sourcing teams to buy from sustainable certified companies. The CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Center, Hyderbad, was supporting and hand holding industries across the country with Green Co Certification. Over 850 companies in India were working on Green Co rating. Of these, more than 100 SMEs had achieved green rating and monetary benefits by its implementation, he said.

