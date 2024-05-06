Tiruppur Corporation puts up green shade nets at eight locations to mitigate heatwave impact

May 06, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Responding to the heat wave conditions, Tiruppur City Corporation has installed green shade nets at eight traffic signal points where the waiting time is more than two minutes.

The shade nets have been installed at the signal points close to the Corporation Office, Veerapandi Junction, Bungalow Stop, and a few other locations.

The locations were identified in consultation with the traffic police, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said.

The Corporation has utilised its own funds for putting up the shade nets, and for operating ‘thaneer’ pandals and for supplying buttermilk to the public.

There were plans to involve non-government organisations as well for putting up more number of green shade nets in consultation with the traffic police, Mr. Pavankumar said.