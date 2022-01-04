Tiruppur: At least 10 months needed to assess DMK govt.’s performance, says BJP leader

A period of at least 10 months is needed to assess the performance of the DMK government in the State, said BJP’s legislature party leader in the Assembly and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday when he visited a private garment export company here.

“It has only been six months [since the DMK came to power]. There are not any major shortcomings to talk about,” he told mediapersons. Ahead of the Assembly session on Wednesday, Mr. Nagendran said the BJP would decide what issues to raise during the session based on the Governor’s address.

On Amma Mini Clinics reportedly being closed across the State, he termed it as a “wrong act.” “Ruling governments must develop the schemes introduced by the previous governments,” Mr. Nagendran said. He visited the export firm to explore employment opportunities for the youth in southern districts of the State, he said.