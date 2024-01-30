GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam special train service period extended

January 30, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced continuity in the running of weekly special trains between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam via Tenkasi and Rajapalayam.

The service period of these special trains has been extended till March 31, a press release said.

The Tirunelveli Junction - Mettupalayam Weekly Special Train (No.06030) departs at 7 p.m. on Sundays and reaches the destination at 7.30 a.m. the following day. The Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Special Train (No.06029) depart at 7.45 p.m. on Mondays and reach the destination at 7.45 a.m. the following day, the press release said.

The train will have stoppages at Pollachi Junction and Kinattukkadavu in Palakkad Division, the release said.

Local holiday on Feb. 2 in Tiruppur district

The Tiruppur district administration has announced a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on February 2 in view of the consecration of Arulmigu Avinashilingeswarar Temple in Avinashi. To attend to emergency requirements, the treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff. In lieu of the holiday, February 3 will be a working day, Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.