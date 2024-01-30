Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam special train service period extended

January 30, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced continuity in the running of weekly special trains between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam via Tenkasi and Rajapalayam.

The service period of these special trains has been extended till March 31, a press release said.

The Tirunelveli Junction - Mettupalayam Weekly Special Train (No.06030) departs at 7 p.m. on Sundays and reaches the destination at 7.30 a.m. the following day. The Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Special Train (No.06029) depart at 7.45 p.m. on Mondays and reach the destination at 7.45 a.m. the following day, the press release said.

The train will have stoppages at Pollachi Junction and Kinattukkadavu in Palakkad Division, the release said.

Local holiday on Feb. 2 in Tiruppur district

The Tiruppur district administration has announced a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on February 2 in view of the consecration of Arulmigu Avinashilingeswarar Temple in Avinashi. To attend to emergency requirements, the treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff. In lieu of the holiday, February 3 will be a working day, Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release.