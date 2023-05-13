Time for India to guide world on smart use of technology, says Governor

May 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Now is the time for India to fulfil its mandate of guiding the world on smart use of technology for progress of mankind through active participation of civil society, Governor R.N. Ravi said here on Saturday.

India’s success in impacting millions of lives through digital initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, the involvement of civil society in formulating National Education Policy, and its humane approach in helping out as many as 150 countries with COVID-19 vaccine have placed the country in a position to provide moral guidance. The world was looking at a transformed India with hope, after the country’s shift from the Government-centric approach of the last seven decades to a people-centric approach now, the Governor said at the C20 Technology and Security for One World Summit at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

In 2014, India had less than 500 startups. “Today, we have more than 100,000. We now have a powerful opportunity through C20 to take these unique success stories of India to the international community to make the world a better place,” the Governor said.

In her video address, Chair of C20 India Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma) said humanity was facing extraordinary challenges today. The negative aspects of technology are raising alarming concerns about the future of humankind. “Now, we see a new generation growing up devoid of a conscience and moral values. Education for life is what conditions the mind,” she said.

Sonya Kilkenny, Member of Parliament, Victorian Government, Australia; and Ah Mafuthan, Troika member C20, Indonesia, participated virtually, aligning their talks to the group themes.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Vice-Chairman, Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Troika Member C20, said that science and technology could pose a threat to humanity when handled by people lacking in understanding, compassion, and discernment. All the same, today’s social media and content platforms are game-changers, even for new spiritual aspirants.

Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO; Vijay Nambiar, Sherpa C20 and former UN Secretary General’s Special Advisor, and Krishnashree Achuthan, National Coordinator of C20 Summit on Technology, Security and Transparency, also addressed the gathering.

Delegates from Civil Society Organisations and the technology landscape have come together for the summit to formulate policies on the access and use of technology, enhanced security, and improved transparency for advancing societal well-being.