Three of a family found dead in Salem

May 05, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

Three persons of a family were found dead under a bridge at Panikkanur in Chinnappampatti in Salem on Friday.

The Jalakandapuram police recovered the bodies that were found in a decomposed stage. The deceased were later identified as Sengodan (75), his wife Sendu (65), and their son Chandrasekar (47).

A moped, cool drink bottle, and a few plastic cups were found near the dead. Using the moped seat cover, the police inquired at a shop at Poolampatti. The shop owner claimed that the moped belonged to a resident of Arunthathiyar Colony at Poolampatti.

The police inquired the people in the colony and the collected the details of the family. The residents had told the police that the three had recently sold their house, and were under treatment for various ailments.

After postmortem at the Salem Government Hospital, the bodies were handed over to relatives on Sunday evening. Further inquiry is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Salem district receives 54.80 mm rainfall

Heavy rain lashed a few parts of Salem district for almost an hour on Saturday evening. In the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday, the district received a total rainfall of 54.80 mm, including 19 mm in Mettur, 14.8 mm in Yercaud, 8 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 6 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 4.8 mm in Kadayampatti, 2 mm in Kariyakovil and 0.2 mm in Salem.

One killed, two injured in accident

A 50-year-old man died, his wife and another person suffered injuries in an accident involving two motorcycles at Vachampalli near Mettur on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Arumugam, a casual worker from J.J. Nagar near Sekkanur in Salem district. Arumugam and his wife Velankanni (45) were heading to Mettur from Edappadi on a motorcycle on Saturday. When they reached Vachampalli, their bike collided with a two-wheeler rode by Gopi (34), a resident of Sankagiri. While Velankanni and Gopi suffered injuries, Arumugam died on the spot. The Mettur police sent the injured to Mettur Government Hospital. When the two injured were brought to the hospital, there was no power supply due to rain and heavy wind in the area. The doctors there provided first-aid with the help of mobile torch lights, and referred Velankanni to Salem Government Hospital. The Mettur police registered a case and are investigating.