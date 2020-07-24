Three more UPHCs closed in Coimbatore

Three more urban primary health centres (UPHCs) in the city were closed on Friday after one staff each tested positive for COVID-19. The Coimbatore Corporation had already shut down the centre on Pattu Nool Lane, near Sukhrawarpet.
Sources familiar with the development said the civic body closed the Ramanathapuram centre near Sungam, the Gandhipuram centre on the 8th Cross Street, and once again the Vysial Street centre. The closure would be for two or three days for the civic body to disinfect to the premises, and to test the other staff. The Corporation was looking at reopening the centres by Monday, sources said.
The Corporation had last week closed down the Vysial Street centre after a staff tested positive. The centre was shut for two days and reopened only a couple of days ago.
Meanwhile, in East Zone, the Corporation had formed 15 special teams of two domestic breeding checkers each to rush to areas with COVID-19 cases, conduct door-to-door check for persons with fever or showing symptoms and ask for the assistance of mobile medical teams to lift samples from people it had identified vulnerable.
As of Friday, the Corporation had formed 12 such teams and by Saturday it would add three more teams to take the total teams to 15.
