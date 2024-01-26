GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three members of a family end lives in Salem

January 26, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family end their lives in Salem district on Friday evening.

C. Venkateswaran (54), a resident of Indira Nagar near Masinaickenpatti in Salem, was a trader. His wife is V. Nirmala (50), and the couple has a son, Rishi Keshavan, 30, and a daughter, Pooja, 23.

On Friday, Nirmala went to a hospital to see her relatives. In the evening, around 6 p.m., she returned to the house and found the door open. On entering the house, she found Venkateswaran, Rishi, and Pooja, dead. She raised an alarm, and nearby residents came to the spot and informed Ammapet police. The police sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The Ammapet police registered a case and are investigating.

Police sources said that investigations are on to find out the reasons for their extreme step.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Ends.

