Coimbatore

Three killed in accident in Hosur

Three youths were killed in an accident near Bagalur during the late hours of Sunday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Poovarasan (19) from Agalpadi, Syed (20) and Adith (20) from Bagalur Kottai..

Police said the three were proceeding to Sampangi in Bengaluru on a two-wheeler on Bagalur-Mallur road when a mini-van hit the them.

Adith and Syed died on the spot. Bagalur police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Though Poovarasan was rushed to the Hosur government hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and are investigating.


Printable version | Sep 27, 2021

