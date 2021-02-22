Coimbatore

Three killed as car rams bus stop

Three persons including a 14-year-old student were killed when a car rammed a bus stop near Aroor here.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Srinath (14), Venamani from S.Patti, and Alagammal (22).

Two others, Thangamani and Pushpa, suffered injuries and were admitted to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital.

The police said that close to 10 persons were waiting for bus at S.Patti bus stop on Aroor-Uthankarai road when a speeding car rammed the bus stop.

Road roko

Following the accident, local people staged a road roko demanding measures to place caution signs to prevent accidents on the stretch. The police arrested two persons and are investigating.

