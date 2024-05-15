Three persons suffered injuries after the compound wall of a marriage hall fell on an adjacent house near Pollachi, in Coimbatore district, late on Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as V. Chitrakala, 28, a resident of Pudhucolony at Unjavelampatti near Pollachi; and her sons V. Kathiresh, 14, a Class VIII student; and V. Harish, 8, a Class III student.

The police said that the house was situated close to the compound wall of Vel Mahal marriage hall at Unjavelampatti. A portion of the compound wall of the marriage hall collapsed due to rain and fell on the house of Ms. Chitrakala, a daily wage worker, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, they said.

The three persons suffered injuries and were rushed to a private hospital at Pollachi.

Man injured in wild boar attack

A 65-year-old man from Kottur Malayandipattinam, near Pollachi, suffered injuries after he was attacked by a wild boar on Tuesday.

K. Thirumalaisamy, a farmer from Puthuveethi at Kottur Malayandipattinam, was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore following the animal’s attack.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. when Mr. Thirumalaisamy was milking a cow at his farm at Aliyar. A wild boar that passed through the farm attacked him on face, hands and right leg.

He was initially taken to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Man arrested for setting woman ablaze

The Veerapandi police in Tiruppur district have arrested a man hailing from Tirunelveli on charge of setting ablaze a woman, after pouring petrol on her. Manikandan, 32, a native of Valliyur in Tirunelveli, was arrested for the attack on M. Sundhari, 35, who resides near Vidyalayam bus stop near Veerapandi. The incident happened on Palladam road on May 13, when the woman was walking to her home from the garment company she works. She was admitted to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, after suffering burns. The police said that Sundhari’s husband Muthukumar had earlier assaulted Manikandan, allegedly over an extra-marital affair.