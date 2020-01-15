Three held for stealing 15.6 tonnes of copra in Coimbatore

Kangeyam police have arrested three persons on charges of stealing 15.6 tonnes of copra.

Police said that Karthikeyan of Kinathukkadavu owns a godown at Kamatchipuram in Kangeyam and it was managed by Tamil Selvan.

On January 11, the manager had hired a truck for dispatching copra to an oil mill at Irinjalakuda in Thrisssur. Three persons had come with the lorry and they loaded the copra on to the truck.

In the absence of papers relating to the truck, Tamil Selvan had asked them to bring the papers and retained the bills and the consignment.

When Tamil Selvan had briefly gone away, the three took the bills and escaped with the consignment. The truck was later found abandoned near Palakkad and the consignment was off loaded at a different oil mill there.

Based on a complaint, police secured Arunagirinathan (46), and Prabhakar (29) of Chennimalai in Erode and another person from Palakkad. Investigations are on.

Security strengthened at check posts

Coimbatore Rural Police have strengthened vigil at check posts along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border by deploying armed police personnel.

The development comes in the wake of the murder of Special Sub Inspector Wilson at a check post in Kaliyikkavilai in Kanyakumari district on January 8.

Security has been enhanced in almost all the check posts at Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Govindapuram, Naduppuni, Semmanampathy, Walayar, Vezhandavazham, KG Chavadi and Anaikatti.

Chain snatched

A motorcycle-borne person waylaid a couple in their late forties when they were walking along the water tank area at Ishwarya Nagar in Podanur.

Under the pretext of asking address, the accused snatched the 3.5 sovereign gold chain and escaped from the spot. Further investigations are on.