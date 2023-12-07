HamberMenu
Three flights diverted from Chennai airport to Coimbatore due to fog conditions

Three Indigo flights, from Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kolkata, were diverted, airport sources said

December 07, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
All the flights hovered around Chennai Airport for some time but had to be diverted, AAI sources said.

All the flights hovered around Chennai Airport for some time but had to be diverted, AAI sources said. A scene at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Three flights that were unable to land at Chennai Airport due to extreme fog conditions were diverted to Coimbatore on Thursday (December 7, 2023) morning.

According to Airports Authority of India sources, all three were Indigo flights: the first aircraft that left for Chennai from Coimbatore had 118 passengers on board; the second aircraft with 127 passengers on board was going from Hyderabad to Chennai and the third aircraft with 148 passengers on board was bound from Kolkatta to Chennai. All three were diverted to Coimbatore Airport.

All the flights hovered around Chennai Airport for some time, but after fog conditions denied them an opportunity for safe landing they were diverted to Coimbatore.

