Coimbatore

Three detained under Goondas Act

STAFF REPORTER

The Salem City Police on Friday detained three accused in a murder case here under Goondas Act.

The accused, M.Vinod, K.Ajaykushva and R.Sooraj, all from Uttar Pradesh, were charged with the murder of a couple and their relative from Uttar Pradesh in March. According to the police, Akash (29), his wife Vandhanakumari (25) and cousin Sunnykumar (15) were working at a silver jewellery workshop near the steel plant and they were murdered by the accused in an attempt to steal several kilos of silver jewellery from the workshop.

The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody at Salem Central Prison.

Salem City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar detained the accused under Goondas Act on Friday and the order copies were served to them in prison.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 5:58:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-detained-under-goondas-act/article31550394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY