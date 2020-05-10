Three detained under Goondas Act

STAFF REPORTER
The Salem City Police on Friday detained three accused in a murder case here under Goondas Act.
The accused, M.Vinod, K.Ajaykushva and R.Sooraj, all from Uttar Pradesh, were charged with the murder of a couple and their relative from Uttar Pradesh in March. According to the police, Akash (29), his wife Vandhanakumari (25) and cousin Sunnykumar (15) were working at a silver jewellery workshop near the steel plant and they were murdered by the accused in an attempt to steal several kilos of silver jewellery from the workshop.
The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody at Salem Central Prison.
Salem City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar detained the accused under Goondas Act on Friday and the order copies were served to them in prison.
