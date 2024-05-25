GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day elephant population estimation concludes in Erode Circle

Published - May 25, 2024 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest department staff involved in elephant monitoring exercise at a waterbody in Hasanur forest division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district on Saturday.

Forest department staff involved in elephant monitoring exercise at a waterbody in Hasanur forest division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The three-day synchronised elephant population estimation exercise that aimed at preventing human-elephant conflict and developing managing strategies concluded in Erode Circle on Saturday.

As there is an increase in conflict in the border areas of four States - Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, an inter-State coordination committee has initiated the exercise that began on May 23. The exercise was carried out in three phases: block counting method on the first day, line transects method on second day and waterhole count on third day at the forest divisions of Erode, Hasanur and Sathyamangalam, both coming under STR.

On May 23, sampling blocks of five sq.km. were created and teams, each comprising two to three, patrolled 15 km on foot, recording data on elephants observed directly, including sex distribution, size of herd and Makhna elephant, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 373 forest department staff and volunteers were involved in the exercise covering 119 blocks and 595 sq.km. of forest cover.

On May 24, staff took up line transects exercise for 2 km and the teams recorded elephant’s dung and footprints till 11 a.m., covering a total of 240 km. On May 25, the staff monitored 120 waterholes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and recorded and photographed elephants that visited the waterholes.

The data will be compiled as tiger reserve wise, elephant reserve wise, landscape wise and synthesis reports covering landscapes across states. As per the estimation in 2023, there are 158 elephants in Erode Forest Division, 272 in Hasanur Forest Division and 396 in Sathyamangalam Forest Division.

