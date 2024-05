Three children were injured after a stray dog bit the children while they were playing in the street on Thursday. Thejeswaran (5), Yagaveer (5), and Priyadharshini (11) were playing outside their homes at Vadugam near Rasipuram, when the dog attacked them. Local residents chased the dog away and admitted the children to Rasipuram Government Hospital. District Collector directed officials to nab the dogs in the area and instructed the doctors to give the best treatment possible to the children.

