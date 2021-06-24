Three Bangladeshi nationals held in Tiruppur

Tiruppur City Police on Thursday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals on charges of possessing a counterfeit Aadhaar card and physically attacking a man.

According to the police, Shimul Gazi (30) approached Manikandan, a resident of Ammapalayam, to seek a house for rent in April. Introducing himself as hailing from Bangladesh, he claimed that he was employed as a tailor in a private garment company and that he could not produce photocopies of his documents such as passport and visa as the original documents were with the company that remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While staying as the tenant in Ammapalayam, his acquaintances Saifful Islam (40) and Mannan Mollal (31), who were also Bangladeshi nationals and were working in garment companies, used to visit him frequently, the police said. On Wednesday, Mr. Manikandan insisted Gazi to submit photocopies of his passport and visa, when he produced a counterfeit Aadhaar card. As the houseowner demanded that he must vacate the premises at once, the two other accused allegedly began attacking him physically and threatened him.

Based on Mr. Manikandan’s complaint, the Anupparpalayam police registered a case against the three Bangladeshi nationals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three accused entered India via West Bengal and subsequently arrived at Tiruppur, the police said. The three accused were arrested in the early hours of Thursday and were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.