Three arrested on charge of raping woman in Namakkal

The Namakkal district police on Sunday arrested and remanded three persons on charges of raping a 29-year-old woman. The police are on the lookout for another accused in the case.

According to the police, the woman, a widow, had lodged a complaint alleging that she was raped by four youth on Thursday. The complainant said when she was with a friend of hers, four youth threatened and raped her. The accused have been identified as Murali, Dinesh Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Valarasu. She alleged that they also stole ₹3,000 in cash and valuables from her, the police said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested three of the accused. They are searching for Valarasu.


