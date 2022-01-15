Three arrested for murder in Tiruppur on Pongal day

The Tiruppur north police have arrested three persons on charges of murdering an autorickshaw driver in the city on Friday.

Siddique (27), Manoj (25) and Nannu Prasad (25), all hailing from Tiruppur, were arrested on the charge of murdering C. Saravanakumar (27), who hailed from Thenur near Samayanallur in Madurai district.

The police said that Saravanakumar had been residing at Thoppu Thottam in Tiruppur. He was found murdered near Mettupalayam bus stop in the afternoon with wounds on neck and head.

The Tiruppur north police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Saravanakumar’s father Chandran and a special team was formed to nab the assailants.

The team led by Tiruppur north inspector D. Kandasamy apprehended Saravanakumar’s friends Siddique, Manoj and Nannu Prasad from Natham in Dindigul late on Friday.

They confessed to the police of having murdered Saravanakumar under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the four men consumed alcohol with a friend of Siddique, who was in possession of around ₹10,000. The friend, who sponsored the drinks got drunk, and Saravanakumar allegedly stole some cash from him. Siddique, Manoj and Nannu Prasad demanded a share from the stolen cash which Saravanakumar refused to give. The trio, according to the police, assaulted him with a broken bottle and stone. He succumbed to the injuries. The incident took place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the police said.

The accused were produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.