HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands take part in maha kumbabishekam at Anjaneyar temple in Namakkal

November 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Maha kumbabishekam under way at the Anjaneyar Swamy temple in Namakkal on Wednesday.

Maha kumbabishekam under way at the Anjaneyar Swamy temple in Namakkal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the State took part in the maha kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony) that was conducted with spiritual fervour at Namakkal Anjaneyar Swamy temple here on Wednesday.

The 18-foot idol of Lord Hanumam is carved out of a single stone and is believed to have existed from seventh century. Special pujas were performed and flowers were carried from the yaga salai in a procession to the temple and showered on the deity between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLA P. Ramalingam, Secretary to Government, School Education Department and Officer on Special Duty in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department J. Kumaragurubaran and Collector S. Uma were present.

Elaborate security arrangements were made on and around the temple premises that was barricaded to prevent entry of vehicles and to facilitate movement of devotees. Vehicles were diverted on the roads in the town while holiday was declared for educational institutions in Namakkal taluk.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.