Thousands take part in maha kumbabishekam at Anjaneyar temple in Namakkal

November 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the State took part in the maha kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony) that was conducted with spiritual fervour at Namakkal Anjaneyar Swamy temple here on Wednesday.

The 18-foot idol of Lord Hanumam is carved out of a single stone and is believed to have existed from seventh century. Special pujas were performed and flowers were carried from the yaga salai in a procession to the temple and showered on the deity between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLA P. Ramalingam, Secretary to Government, School Education Department and Officer on Special Duty in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department J. Kumaragurubaran and Collector S. Uma were present.

Elaborate security arrangements were made on and around the temple premises that was barricaded to prevent entry of vehicles and to facilitate movement of devotees. Vehicles were diverted on the roads in the town while holiday was declared for educational institutions in Namakkal taluk.