This election is about self-respect of Tamil race, says Stalin

The upcoming Assembly election is about the self-respect of the Tamil race and not just about coming to power, said DMK president M.K. Stalin during his election campaign in Tiruppur on Friday.

He sought votes for four candidates from the DMK and its allies contesting in Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Avinashi (Reserved) and Palladam Assembly constituencies – M. Ravi aka Subramanian (CPI), K. Selvaraj (DMK), R. Athiyamaan (Aathi Tamizhar Peravai) and K. Muthurathinam (MDMK) respectively.

Accusing the incumbent AIADMK government of allowing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the State without expressing any protest, Mr. Stalin claimed that the AIADMK did not have any qualification to criticise the DMK.

Mr. Stalin listed the assurances given by the DMK in its manifesto for Tiruppur district, such as special attention to micro, small and medium industries, free electricity for handloom weavers up to 300 units and up to 1,000 units for powerloom weavers and the construction of a knitwear research institute and government law college at Tiruppur city. “People have decided that only we [DMK] will provide excellent governance,” Mr. Stalin claimed.

‘Please wear masks’

Touching upon the COVID-19 situation, he requested the public and the four candidates to wear masks, warning them of a second wave. “I see that only a few are wearing masks here,” he said. He also advised those eligible for vaccination to take the shot at the earliest. He assured that there would be no side-effects, citing his experience of getting vaccinated.

Targets Velumani

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani presided over an empire of corruption. On returning to power, the DMK would investigate him, Mr. Stalin said in Coimbatore, while campaigning for Secular Progressive Alliance nominees in Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Thondamuthur constituencies.

AIADMK MLA Raja Varman had revealed the extent of corruption in the Municipal Administration Department, allegeing that the amount looted could be around ₹2 lakh crore, Mr. Stalin said. Mr. Velumani would be the sole reason for the AIADMK losing power.

That there was corruption in the department under Mr. Velumani's watch was admitted by the State Government when it informed the Madras High Court that it had referred to the Lok Ayukta the complaint against the minister.

On the Pollachi sexual assault incident, Mr. Stalin said nowhere in the country had women felt so insecure as they had during the AIADMK regime. The DMK would thoroughly investigate the crime to see to it that the guilty were punished.

Highlighting various promises in the DMK manifesto, Mr. Stalin said the party would give ₹ 4,000 to every family as COVID-19 relief on June 3, on Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.