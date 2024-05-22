This Coimbatore art studio’s paint and sip parties let people bond over a work of art

An art studio whose USP is sip and paint parties: this is what Chitralayaa is all about. The studio, that was opened in January this year, offers the sip and paint experience to bring out the inner artist in every one. The idea behind the initiative is to offer a space where one can relax over art. Here, one can sip a mocktail and create a work of art in a session guided by an artist and take home one’s work. Each session lasts two hours and starts with a socialising game called selfie queen.

Participants are given a list of hidden spots around the venue, and are tasked to find them, after which they can snap a selfie. “The venue transforms into a sea of smiling faces. Laughter and friendly competition erupt as they race to find each hidden gem on the list,” says the host and artist Lavanya Srinivasan.

The space is done up with her creations, and the first painting to greet us is her painting of a garden with a wrought iron gate. The walls are adorned with the mural of a tree whose trunk extends upwards and beyond the frame. The branches are a dark brown, leaves in varying shades of green, with some yellow mixed in. “The tree mural is the go-to spot for attendees to take a selfie,” adds Lavanya.

Inside, the studio features workstations for individual participants, featuring art supplies such as brushes, palettes, and paints. Lavanya explains that she set out to create a space where people find relaxation in the form of art as well as bask in a sense of community. At her studio, there is soothing music, refreshing mocktails, and a range of short eats to choose from.

Each two-hour session has 10-minute breaks in between for snacks and drinks; their popular short eats include cheese samosas and Mexican salad, with the themes of the paintings ranging from floral motifs, silhouettes, and landscapes. The space has seen participants walking in wondering if they can indeed create a work of art, leaving with a sense of accomplishment, thanks to the confident host.

Chitralayaa has hosted around 30 such paint parties so far. “This event makes me feel like a child again,” says 78-year-old Vijay Kumar Maheswari, who attended a neon fluid workshop at the studio. She hopes to host sessions for children in the autistic spectrum in the future, and sees this as an opportunity to offer a rewarding experience to the children. She also travels to host paint parties at the venue of her clients, and her space is open for private events such as birthday parties and bridal showers, as well.

Chitralayaa’s upcoming paint party is on May 25, 6.30pm to 8pm. The cost is ₹1500. This one will be a sing-along party with a live band. Participants will be served a mocktail and two starters. At 101A, 4th Street, Giri Nagar, Koundampalayam. For details, call 9786657000. Follow them on Instagram @chitralayaapaintstudio.