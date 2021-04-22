The Nilgiris district has enough beds to handle patients

Though beds at hospitals and COVID-care facilities are quickly filling up in the Nilgiris due to the latest surge in cases, officials from the health department said that there were enough beds for the time being to take care of patients who test positive.

According to officials, till Wednesday, the number of active cases in the Nilgiris stood at 360. The capacity at the three government hospitals at Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur stood at 237, of which only 83 were currently occupied. Officials said that as of Thursday, only 50 % of the total capacity at hospitals and COVID-care facilities were being used.

“In addition to the government hospitals, COVID-care facilities are constantly being set up, with two facilities at the Youth hostel and the Good Shepherd School having an additional capacity of 215,” said P. Baluchamy, Deputy Director of Health Services, Nilgiris district. “Asymptomatic patients are also being encouraged to isolate at home wherever possible,” he added.

Mr. Balusamy admitted that there was a surge in cases recently, but added that officials were confident that there would be enough beds to treat patients who test positive in the coming weeks. “The district administration is constantly increasing capacity by establishing new COVID-care facilities,” said Mr. Balusamy.

Officials from the health department said that vaccination drives will also be ramped up in the coming days, with 12,000 additional doses of vaccines arriving shortly. Testing is also set to be increased from an average of 1,300 tests per day to 2,000 tests, said Mr. Balusamy.