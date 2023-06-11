The Hindu Car-Free Sundays at Race Course in Coimbatore concludes with fun and cheer

June 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The curtains came down for the six weeks of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays on Race Course Road in the city on June 11 with cheers and an ode to charity.

Vanitha Rangaraj, founder trustee of Sharanalayam, said, “The Trust runs an orphanage, special schools, adoption agencies for abandoned babies, and shelters for mentally-challenged people, HIV-positive patients, and the elderly.” A donation drive called Joy of Gifting was organised for visitors to the event to contribute items in good condition such as clothes, books, groceries, diapers, beds, pillows etc.

We Wonder Women, an NGO, launched the poster and T-shirts for the sixth edition of the ‘Freedom Run’ for women’s safety and equal rights.

Anukiruthika Mylsamy (25), collaborating with the organisation, taught children to make art with household discards such as plates and coconut shells. “At present, I work with five of my friends and my sister. I hope to work with the differently-abled and underprivileged women to teach school children,” she said.

K. Abirami (27), a chartered accountant who cycled from Singanallur to Race Course Road every Sunday for the event, said, “I had sleepless nights when I read in the daily that this would be the last week of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays. As a person who likes to socialise, dance, and meet new people, I attended all six weeks from the yoga classes at 6 a.m. to the dance sessions. The pet show and pet adoption drive were very informative and timely.”

The event was hosted by emcees Kavin and Mounicka with live music by DJ Sundar. People stepped up to the beats of parai by ‘Nigar Kalaikoodam’, a Coimbatore-based cultural organisation founded by P. Chandrika, G. Srinivas, and Suresh Krishnan.

The sports partner is Decathlon, radio partner is Radio City, event partner is BAM, media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai, entertainment partner is TDA, academy partner is RARS, community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, NGO partner is We Wonder Women, storytelling partner is ACEnovation, and gaming partner is SK Games House. The joy of giving partner is Sharanalayam.