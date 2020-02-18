Textile buyer-seller meet in Coimbatore

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) will organise a reverse buyer-seller meet (Ind-Texpo 2020) here from March 17 to 19.

According to a press release from the organisers, over 100 importers from more than 25 countries will visit the programme and almost 75 Indian textile companies will display their products. Select suppliers will showcase textile innovations too. The exhibits will include yarn, apparel fabrics, denim fabrics, and home textiles. Buyers are expected from different countries, including Colombia, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Kenya, and Ethiopia. “There have also been increased enquiries from importers in the EU and other countries to source Indian yarn, fabrics and home textiles,” the press release said.

Business-to-business meetings

Ind-Texpo 2020 will have business-to-business meetings and will facilitate exchange of market intelligence to support industry efforts in attaining a competitive edge and moving up the value chain.

For more details, log on to www.ind-texpo.com