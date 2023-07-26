Textile and handloom exhibition under way at Poompuhar

July 26, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Coimbatore

Poompuhar, the retail outlet of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts development Corporation, is conducting a textile and handloom exhibition in Coimbatore till August 19. A press release from Poompuhar said that six artisans, including one from Bihar, will be participating in the exhibition. The saris on display include those made of bamboo fibre, banana fibre, Toda embroidery works, Madurai sungudi, Karaikudi cotton, Chettinadu cotton, Kanchi cotton, and Tussar silk. The sales expected is worth about ₹12 lakh. The exhibition-sum-sale at the Poompuhar outlet on Big Bazaar Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Conference on sugarcane industry

The Central government, Indian Sugar Mills Association, and International Sugar Organisation will organise a conference on “The India Sugar and Bio Energy” on September 21 and 22 in New Delhi. A press release from the organisers said the theme of the conference is ‘Sugarcane Industry – Driving the Green Economy.’ The topics to be covered will include global sugar supply and demand, future of mobility, sustainable sugarcane for a net zero future, changing trends in Brazil and Thailand, etc. The conference is expected to attract over 400 participants. For details, log on to https://theindiasugarandbioenergyconference.com / or email ismaconference@indiansugar.com

Awards presented

J. Fredrick Sarguru Doss, Superintendent of GST, and V. Mahendran, Inspector of GST, who earlier worked in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Regional Unit, Coimbatore, as Senior Intelligence Officer and Intelligence Officer respectively, have received Presidential Certificate of Appreciation and Medal for Specially Distinguished Record of Service. A press release said they received the medal and certificate from Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman recently.

D. Daniel Arputharaj, currently administrative officer of GST, who earlier worked at DGGI, Coimbatore, received the Certificate of Appreciation for Rendering Dedicated and Meritorious Service.

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore to conduct inter-collegiate competitions

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore will conduct inter-collegiate competitions in Coimbatore on August 19 and 20 on risks of doing online business, renewable energy, and waste management. According to a press release, the participating teams will have to stage skits, short plays or street plays on any of these themes. A maximum of five teams from a college with not more than 10 members in each team can take part. The plays can be in Tamil or English and the last date for submission of entries is August 5. The first prize will be ₹10,000, second prize ₹5,000 and third prize ₹3000. For details, call 7867002534 or 9600904478. About 80 teams are expected from nearly 50 colleges, said C.M. Jayaraman, president of the organisation.

Campaign against “anti-labour policies” of Central government

Trade unions in Coimbatore have launched a campaign against the “anti-labour policies” of the Central government. Flagged off by AITUC State secretary M. Arumugham, the campaign demands equal pay for equal work, withdrawal of the labour codes, and making temporary workers permanent.

Confederation of Indian Industry welcomes Semmozhi Poonga project

The Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, has welcomed the recent announcements and measures to develop Semmozhi Poonga on the Coimbatore central prison ground. Coimbatore Corporation has said that in the first phase, the Poonga will be developed on 45 acres at ₹170 crores. Ravi Sam, former chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said the project was an outcome of a recommendation by CII to the Government of Tamil Nadu. “This will have an everlasting impact on the people of the city and region and its liveability quotient. It is pertinent at this juncture to also mention that the Government has allocated land for a state-of-the-art museum in Coimbatore,” he said.

Programme held on family business

FLO organised a session in Coimbatore recently on challenges faced by women in family-run business as part of the 40 years celebrations of Coimbatore chapter of FICCI. A press release said V. Ramakrishnan, founder and Managing Director of Organisation Development Pte, Singapore, and Prashanth Subramanian, co-founder and Director of Quadrasystems.net India, addressed the participants. According to Mr. Ramakrishnan, good governance facilitates renewal and growth. “You cannot be a part-time director and be successful. Today it requires around seven to ten meetings and around 21 days a year to the board.” Family business thrives in a protected economy and diversification occurs because of networks, he added.

Mr. Subramanian said women need to be put on an equal footing with men in the opportunities available to be tapped.