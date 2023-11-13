Tension over land acquisition at Sanamavu in Hosur

November 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Tension prevailed over the death of a woman by suicide in Sanamavu here objecting to the survey of land by Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.

The woman’s death, three days after three persons of the same family from the Most Backward Community attempted suicide objecting to survey of the land for Adi Dravidar use in compliance with the Madras High Court order, led to protests in Sanamavu on Monday.

According to local sources, pattas were granted to over 41 Adi Dravidar families on 2.30 acre land in Sanamavu 20 years ago. However, the land was not clearly demarcated. Following the High Court ruling, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department had arrived in the village to measure the land.

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front had also organised a ground breaking ceremony last month celebrating the ruling. However, the event was marred by objections from some families of the Most Backward Community, who were cultivating the lands.

Last week, a family of three including two women consumed poison in front of the revenue officials, who had arrived to measure the land. One of the women died at the Krishnagiri government hospital on Monday. Following this, the community members staged a road blockade.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.