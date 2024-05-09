GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Temple Chariot Rangoli art work by student on college campus earns entry into Limca Book of Records

Published - May 09, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The single stroke art work of Temple Chariot Rangoli by R. Arun Kumar, a second-year student of NIFT TEA College of Knitwear Fashion, Tiruppur, on a prominent location on the campus.

The single stroke art work of Temple Chariot Rangoli by R. Arun Kumar, a second-year student of NIFT TEA College of Knitwear Fashion, Tiruppur, on a prominent location on the campus. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Temple Chariot Rangoli art work by a student on a wall of a prominent building on the campus of NIFT TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur has won entry into the Limca Book of Records.

The aesthetic and elegant art work had warranted meticulous planning, coordination, and execution with mentoring by experienced art teachers by R. Arun Kumar, a second-year student. Brainstorming sessions were followed by sketching designs, and selecting colours, Arun Kumar said.

Taking cue from artists who skilfully use a combination of geometric shapes, floral patterns, and traditional motifs to create stunning visuals that resemble the grand chariots used in temple processions, Arun Kumar had used single stroke technique to create the intricate designs in the space of 525 square feet, over a period of five days. He had used white acrylic paint on a green back drop symbolising tradition.

Rangoli is not just a form of decorative art, but a representation of tradition, culture, and spirituality. It reflects the deep-rooted connection between art and devotion in Indian culture, according to his mentors.

In ancient times, chariots were an essential part of temple festivals, used to carry deities in grand processions. The intricate and elaborate designs of Temple Chariot Rangoli depict these majestic chariots in all their glory, they explained, adding that the rangoli designs are complex and detailed, often featuring intricate patterns and motifs that symbolize auspiciousness and devotion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.