Coimbatore

Teenage girl arrested for sexual abuse of minor boy

The girl working in a petrol bunk near Pollachi, 43 kms from Coimbatore, became friendly with the boy a few months ago.   | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

A teenage girl has been arrested on the charge of marrying a minor boy after sexually abusing him, police said on Sunday.

The girl working in a petrol bunk near Pollachi, 43 kms from here, became friendly with the boy a few months ago, the police said.

The two went missing from August 26 and the boy's parents lodged a complaint, they said.

Investigation revealed that both got married and were staying together in Coimbatore, they said.

The girl had sexually abused the boy during their stay, the police said. A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012, was registered against the girl and produced before a Mahila Court which sent her to jail while the boy was sent back to his parents, the police added.


