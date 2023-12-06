Teaching, non-teaching faculty of BU look for betterment of administration

December 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated December 07, 2023 01:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

Teaching and non-teaching faculty of Bharatihiar University (BU) in Coimbatore are undersfood to be anticipating intervention by Higher Education Ministry for betterment of the administrative machinery in the wake of the recent meeting of the Syndicate.

Against the backdrop of the meeting chaired by Convenor of the Vice-Chancellor Committee A. Karthik, Principal Secretary of Higher Education, the teaching faculty, in particular, looks forward to filling the four vacancies in the Syndicate meant to be represented by an Assistant Professor, an Associate Professor and two professors.

The regularity of the conduct of the Syndicate meetings during this academic year has also infused hope that the statutory posts are filled with in-charge officials based on seniority, it is learnt.

At present, the statutory posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Dean of Curriculum Development Cell, Director of Distance Education., Director of UGC Human Resource Development Centre and a few other vital posts have not been filled on a permanent basis.

Citing the imbroglio in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor due to the face-off between the office of the Governor and the State Government, a senior non-teaching faculty said the pattern of administration under the purview of the Vice-Chancellor Committee warrants a rehaul for the university to retain its visibility at the national level as one among the best State varsities.

Bharathiar University is, at present, the top-rated university in the assessment by National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC).

However, there ought to be no sense of complacency. Vital decision-making posts have to be manned by candidates chosen through the tightest scrutiny for putting in place a dynamic eco-system for taking simultaneous strides in teaching, research and extension activities, a senior faculty member emphasised.