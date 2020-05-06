Tasmac outlet decorated for reopening ordered closed

A Tasmac outlet, near Perur, which was spotted with traditional decorations to celebrate its reopening was ordered to shut down by revenue officials on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Revenue Department, Perur Tahsildar K. Radhakrishnan was in his morning rounds on Wednesday when he spotted the outlet no. 1773 sporting banana trees and thoranam (string of mango leaves) at its entrance. The decorations were purportedly made to ‘celebrate’ the reopening of the outlet after a gap of over 40 days due to the lockdown.

Upon seeing the decorations, Mr. Radhakrishnan immediately ordered the village administrative officers of Thondamuthur and Kalikkanaicken Palayam to remove the decorations and to not allow the outlet to open on Thursday. The VAOs and revenue inspectors inspected the outlet in the afternoon, sources added. Meanwhile, images of the decorations went viral on social media platforms.

Although all Tasmac outlets were asked to clean and disinfect their premises as they remained closed for over 40 days, these kinds of celebratory decorations cannot be allowed, sources said. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the salesperson of the outlet, sources said.