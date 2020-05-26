Tangedco to start works on sub-station

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) plans to start works for a sub-station on the Anna University, Coimbatore, campus from next week.
An official of Tangedco said the saplings planted by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on the plot identified for the sub-station will be replanted on an alternative site. The University is expected to provide the required approvals shortly. The sub-station work is pending for three years and when the works start, it will be completed soon.
A few days ago Tangedco tried starting the works by cutting down some of the saplings planted on the site and since there were objections to it, the works were stopped. Revenue officials inspected the site and afted discussions with the University, NGOs, and Tangedco, it was decided that the saplings will be shifted to another site and the sub-station works will be taken up on the plot alloted to Tangedco, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism