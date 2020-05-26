Tangedco to start works on sub-station

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) plans to start works for a sub-station on the Anna University, Coimbatore, campus from next week.

An official of Tangedco said the saplings planted by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on the plot identified for the sub-station will be replanted on an alternative site. The University is expected to provide the required approvals shortly. The sub-station work is pending for three years and when the works start, it will be completed soon.

A few days ago Tangedco tried starting the works by cutting down some of the saplings planted on the site and since there were objections to it, the works were stopped. Revenue officials inspected the site and afted discussions with the University, NGOs, and Tangedco, it was decided that the saplings will be shifted to another site and the sub-station works will be taken up on the plot alloted to Tangedco, officials said.