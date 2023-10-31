HamberMenu
Tangedco employee held for electrocution of another worker in Erode

October 31, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadathur police in Gobichettipalayam taluk arrested a 32-year-old employee of Tangedco on Monday for causing the death of another worker.

R. Suresh Kumar (34) of Unjampalayam Pattaraimedu in Gobichettipalayam was working as gangman at the Tangedco office in Perundurai. On Sunday, when he was at home, he received a call from a person about disruption in power supply. Since the area in-charge was on leave, Suresh Kumar switched off the transformer and started attending the fault atop an electric pole. He suffered electric shock and died atop the pole. The body was sent to the Government Hospital and a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered.

Inquiries by the police revealed that C. Boopathi of Mangalapuram Colony, who is a Tangedco worker at Unjanai sub-station in Tiruchengode, noticed powercut in his house and decided to attend the fault. He found the transformer switched off and thought the power cut was because of it. Without knowing that Suresh Kumar was attending to the fault, Boopathi switched on the supply resulting in the electrocution of Suresh Kumar. Later, he helped in bringing Suresh Kumar’s body down .

The section was altered to 304 (2) (an act that is done with the knowledge that they are likely to cause death, but without the intention to cause death) of the IPC. Boopathi was arrested and produced in the court and lodged in prison.

