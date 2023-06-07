HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Governor takes NMR train to Coonoor

June 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi traveling on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway from Ooty to Coonoor on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi traveling on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway from Ooty to Coonoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor, R.N.Ravi and his family on Wednesday travelled on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) from Udhagamandalam to Coonoor.

Traffic along the Udhagamandalam to Gudalur Road, as well as from the Hill Bunk Petrol Station to the railway station was stopped for a brief period to ensure that the route for the Governor’s convoy was clear to reach the railway station without any hassles. The Governor was received by revenue department and railway officials in Coonoor.

The Governor is set to stay in the Nilgiris till June 9.

