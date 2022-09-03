Tamil Nadu CM’s breakfast scheme to be introduced in 112 elementary schools in Dharmapuri’s Palacode

The breakfast scheme was announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in May this year, to cover all students of elementary classes of 1 to 5 in government schools.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is proposed to be introduced in the elementary schools in Palacode to benefit more than 6,500 students. The Scheme will be introduced in 112 government- and government-aided elementary schools in Palacode block.

The breakfast menu will include wheat rava with vegetable sambar on Mondays; Ragi puttu with palm jaggery and coconut milk on Tuesdays; Ven Pongal with vegetable sambar on Wednesdays; rice upma with vegetable sambar on Thursdays; rava kichdi and rava kesari on Fridays.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanti presided over a consultative meeting with panchayat union representatives, panchayat presidents and other local body staff jointly with the government officials on a concerted action to successfully implement the scheme in the panchayats.

The scheme is being introduced in the light of nutritional deficit, physical growth deficit among students in government schools, who primarily hail from economically weaker sections of the society. “The provision for nutrition through free breakfast in schools will also plug attention deficit, poor retention, loss of interest in studies, school drop out rate. According to the administration, with large number of students reaching school hungry for various reasons, the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme would help plug nutritional gaps and as a result the learning gaps,” the Collector said.