Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Time to boot out looters: Kamal

It was time to boot out the looters, who in the last 50 years had brought about a cloud of darkness over the State, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said here at a public meeting on Monday.
“It is the torch light (his party symbol) that can provide light to the people in this darkness. A few others are also claiming to show light to the people. But that is for them to loot more,” he said. Just as he wanted to take Indian cinema to the world level and had made attempts towards that, he wanted to develop Tamil Nadu by making it a one trillion dollar economy.
His party, even if dubbed the third front, should not be taken lightly because AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran too had founded the party as a third front by demanding accountability in the DMK.
Hitting out at those who questioned the MNM's vote base, the actor-turned politician said to those talking percentages that he would like to point at reports that 33% of the politicians were involved in one scam or the other and had been convicted. His politics was honesty and that was his strategy. All the candidates he had fielded in this election had already had some achievements to show and for them politics was service and not profession.
After experiencing bad governance, people in Coimbatore South were ready for a change. And those questioning his choice of Assembly seat to contest would not do so again after seeing his performance over the next five years, he said.
