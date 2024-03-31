GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tail-end farmers in Tiruppur accuse Water Resources Department official of ‘water theft’

March 31, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tail-end farmers staged a sit-in protest at the PWD Office in Kangayam in Tiruppur district on Saturday night demanding due share of water supplied through PAP Canal.

Tail-end farmers staged a sit-in protest at the PWD Office in Kangayam in Tiruppur district on Saturday night demanding due share of water supplied through PAP Canal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers in the tail-end area of PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal lodged a complaint against the Assistant Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department late on Saturday night, after staging a sit-in protest at the PWD office demanding due share of water for irrigation.

Two days after the release, water was yet to reach the tail-end, due to which crops raised on 4,000 acres will be affected, said Krishnamoorthy, a farmer of Alampadi village, in his complaint lodged with the Kangayam police.

The farmers charged the official with complicity in water theft from the PAP canal due to which the tail-end farmers were subjected to sufferings.

The utility of second round release of water for first zone for tail-end farmers must be ensured, they emphasised.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy, in his complaint also pointed out that the officials had not implemented the High Court’s directives on fulfilling the due share of water release to tail-end farmers, and demanded a written statement from the PWD official about the extent of water released and the quantum realised in the tail-end areas.

