Synchronised elephant population estimation exercise begins in STR and Erode Forest Division

Published - May 23, 2024 04:56 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
Forest Department staff involved in elephant population estimation exercise in T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on May 23, 2024

Forest Department staff involved in elephant population estimation exercise in T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on May 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A synchronised elephant population estimation exercise that aims at preventing human-elephant conflict and developing management strategies began in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and Erode Forest Division, here on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Officials said as there is an increase in conflict in the border areas of four States, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, an inter-state coordination committee has initiated the exercise from May 23 to 25.

The census will be carried out in three phases, block counting method on May 23, line transects method on May 24 and waterhole count on May 25. On the first day, sampling blocks of five sq km will be created and teams, each comprising two to three, will patrol 15 km on foot, recording data on elephants observed directly from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On day two, a two km transect will start at 6 a.m. and the teams will record elephant’s dung, footprints till 11 a.m. On the last day, staff will monitor selected waterholes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and record and photograph elephants that visit the waterholes.

K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division said the exercise began at 30 beats in which 120 staff were involved. He said the estimation will help in determining the sex ratio of elephants and to study whether the population of elephants has decreased or increased so as to ascertain the reason and take effective steps.

Kulal Yogesh Vilas, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer of Sathyamangalam Division said the exercise began at 119 blocks and added that the census will help in formulating a plan for the four States and address the conflict issue. Likewise, the exercise began in Erode Forest Division that comprises the forest ranges of Anthiyur, Bargur, Thattakarai and Chennampatti.

The data will be compiled as tiger reserve wise, elephant reserve wise, landscape wise and synthesis reports covering landscapes across states. As per the estimation in 2023, there are 158 elephants in Erode Forest Division, 272 elephants in Hasanur Forest Division and 396 elephants in Sathyamangalam Forest Division, both coming under STR.

