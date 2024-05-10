GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Swami Vivekanandar Peravai founder in Coimbatore booked for provocative video

Published - May 10, 2024 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against G.R. Jalendran, founder of Swami Vivekanandar Peravai in Coimbatore, on charges of posting a video, which according to the police was provocative enough to cause tension between people of different religions.

The Bazaar Street police booked him for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1)(b)(with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Jalendran posted a video on YouTube on April 29, in which he said that the police in Coimbatore city were not taking action against people belonging to one religion for traffic violations. Jalendran said that Coimbatore has a history of vehicle check by the police ending in a riot.

He also stated in the video that pushcarts in some places, where people belonging to one religion are the dominant residents, were removed for causing traffic obstruction. However, such shops are allowed in some busy parts of the city where people of another religion are the dominant residents.

The police registered a case against Jalendran based on a complaint lodged by Kalidoss, sub-inspector attached to the Bazaar Street police station, late on Thursday. The case is under investigation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.