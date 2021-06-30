Swab samples lifted from shopkeepers

With the State government relaxing norms and shops re-opening in the corporation limits from June 28, swab samples were lifted from over 250 shopkeepers at market areas here on Wednesday.

Shops at Chinna Kadai Veedhi, Bazaar Street and market places were closed due to the total lockdown from May and were re-opened on Monday. Since people in large numbers from across the district visit the shops here, swab samples were lifted from shopkeepers and results were expected by Thursday. Officials said that samples would be lifted from more shopkeepers in the coming days and they would be encouraged to vaccinate.

In Erode, a total of 9,88,889 swab samples were tested so far. Officials at the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that on an average 9,100 swab samples were tested everyday in the district. While samples lifted from corporation limits were tested at a private laboratory in Coimbatore, samples lifted from other parts of the district were tested at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.