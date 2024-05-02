GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surprise inspections conducted at shops in Coimbatore on May day

May 02, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department carried out surprise checks in commercial establishments across Coimbatore city to ensure that employees received their due leave on the national holiday stipulated by the law.

Labour inspectors led by Assistant Labour Commissioner (Enforcement) conducted surprise checks at 184 establishments in Coimbatore, Pollachi, and Mettupalayam on May 1. These included shops, industries, eateries, and transport firms, out of which 162 establishments were found in breach of labour laws, failing to grant workers leave or obtain prior permission for work on May Day. Owners and managers of these establishments now face fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000, depending on workforce size.

The Labour Department, in a press release, said all establishments must grant paid leave to employees on four national holidays: January 26, May 1, August 15, and October 2. They are also required to provide leave on five chosen festival days after obtaining online approval from the Assistant Labour Commissioner.

In the coming month, follow-up inspections will ensure these establishments have compensated workers with either leave or double wages for their work on May 1. Failure to comply will result in further legal action.

