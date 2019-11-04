Sunday Women’s Market to help SHG members sell products

The Nilgiris District Collector inaugurated the Sunday Women’s Market, known as the Sunday Magalir Sandhai (SMS), at Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam to showcase the skill and craftsmanship of women entrepreneurs, who are part of self-help groups in the Nilgiris.

The women, including members of the Toda and Kota tribal communities, showcased clay figurines, embroidery and handicrafts, while other members also exhibited items made of plastic and waste generated in the district and “up-cycled” to make new products.

Speaking to reporters, Collector J. Innocent Divya said that the Sunday Magalir Sandhai will be a useful platform for members of self-help groups in the district to showcase and sell the products they produce.

She said that the location of the market was at the centre of town, popular with tourists, which will help to drive business.

The Collector also said that the district administration would help the groups better market their products.