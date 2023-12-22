Suggestions for laying new tracks in Coimbatore region mooted by passenger association at committee meeting

December 22, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Suggestions for laying of additional railway lines in the interests of business and trade in Coimbatore region were mooted by the Podanur Rail Passenger Associations at the recent meeting of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) at Salem recently.

Committee member and general secretary of Podanur Rail Users’ Association N. Subramanian called for a study for laying a new path to Karur via Podanur, Chettipalayam, Palladam, Kangeyam, and Vellakoil.

There was a strong demand for the service from passengers at these towns where there were several industries in the textile, poultry and agricultural sectors. The new path will bring good revenue for the Railways through goods transportation, Mr. Subramanian said, referring to the proposal of the State Government to establish the integrated bus terminal at Vellalore which was located less than 3 km away from the Podanur Railway Junction.

Likewise, in the long run, a new track between Mettupalayam and Tiruppur via Annur was a necessity. The new line would directly connect Mettupalayam to several destinations across the country.

At present, the trains have to pass Coimbatore to reach Mettupalayam. The new route will save the running time and energy.

Tiruppur being the hub of textile industry, a large number of workers were travelling to Tiruppur daily for work. Travelling by road is the only other option to reach Tiruppur from Mettupalayam.

It is the responsibility and duty of the Central Government and the Railway Ministry to facilitate the citizens with better transportation. This will not only benefit the workforce but also bring huge revenue to the Railways. For, MEMU service can be introduced between Mettupalayam and Tirupur and can be extended to Erode further, for the convenience of traders.

Also, the long-pending demand of doubling of railway track between Mettupalayam and North Coimbatore, must be fulfilled. This will result in more vehicle movement between Mettuplayam and Coimbatore, and accelerate passenger and goods movement to Mettupalayam.