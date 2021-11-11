Sudan national held for possession of drug

The Sulur police on Thursday arrested a Sudan national on charges of overstaying in the country and possessing the drug methamphetamine.

The arrested has been identified as Albara (25), son of Ali Mohamed Abdelgadir, from Khartoum in Sudan.

The police said that Albara studied B.Sc Pharmacy in a private college at Sulur from 2014 to 2018. Albara had arrears for which he stayed back in India even though his visa had expired, said the police.

The police also recovered 85 mg of methamphetamine from him.

He was arrested for violating sections of the Foreigners Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.