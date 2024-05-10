Students oriented on diverse avenues for higher education pursuit at Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu events in Tiruppur

Students who have passed Class XII examination took part in the Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu event, meant to orient them on higher education pursuits at the Kongu Vellalar Higher Secondary School in the city on Friday.

Addressing the students, District Collector T. Christuraj called upon them to pursue higher education and sustain their academic performance.

The students were also addressed by Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, and Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

Subject experts and senior officials of various departments apprised the students about the key areas in which they could build their careers through choice of the right courses.

Earlier this week, Plus Two students in Coimbatore received orientation and were given handbooks on the various higher educational opportunities.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati was joined by the Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, in exhorting the students to keep scaling up their skill levels during the course of higher studies.

Subject experts told them about the various higher educational opportunities in the areas of medicine, engineering, arts and science.

Secretary of Hindustan Arts and Science College Saraswathy Kannaiyan; Professor and Head, Department of Extension and Career Guidance, Bharathiar University, Vimala; Dean, Anna University Coimbatore campus D. Saravanakumar, and others interacted with the students.