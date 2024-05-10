GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Students oriented on diverse avenues for higher education pursuit at Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu events in Tiruppur

Published - May 10, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Class XII students taking part in D. Saravanakumar,  event at Kongu Vellalar Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur on Friday.

Class XII students taking part in D. Saravanakumar,  event at Kongu Vellalar Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students who have passed Class XII examination took part in the Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu event, meant to orient them on higher education pursuits at the Kongu Vellalar Higher Secondary School in the city on Friday.

Addressing the students, District Collector T. Christuraj called upon them to pursue higher education and sustain their academic performance.

The students were also addressed by Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, and Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

Subject experts and senior officials of various departments apprised the students about the key areas in which they could build their careers through choice of the right courses.

Earlier this week, Plus Two students in Coimbatore received orientation and were given handbooks on the various higher educational opportunities.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati was joined by the Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, in exhorting the students to keep scaling up their skill levels during the course of higher studies.

Subject experts told them about the various higher educational opportunities in the areas of medicine, engineering, arts and science.

Secretary of Hindustan Arts and Science College Saraswathy Kannaiyan; Professor and Head, Department of Extension and Career Guidance, Bharathiar University, Vimala; Dean, Anna University Coimbatore campus D. Saravanakumar, and others interacted with the students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.